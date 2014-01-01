Hsyndicate

With an exclusive focus on global hospitality and tourism, Hsyndicate.org (the Hospitality Syndicate) serves the industry as an online media-hub, providing electronic news syndication, content marketing and online advertising services for hundreds of organizations within the global hospitality vertical. Hsyndicate members represent the full spectrum of stakeholders in global hospitality.

ONE INDUSTRY
ONE NETWORK

How it works




Step 1
Content Aggregation

Hsyndicate's platform enables its users to feed their digital contents into Hsyndicate's central data repository. Contents include press releases, opinion articles, blogs, social media, job vacancies, webinars, events, photos, infographics, video and more. Use of the platform is available to members as well as one-off users.

In Asia, where consumer trends are continuously shifting the way online travel brands build and market their product offerings, there is everything to play for. With votes now in from a recent EyeforTravel London survey, which asked senior travel executives to share what they see as emerging opportunities in APAC, we outline five not-to -be-missed online marketing trends in travel right now. Mobile and social are changing consumer behaviour throughout APAC. Despite the diversity across the region, mobile bookings across the board are growing faster than desktop bookings 2014). A recent report from the online travel agent Cleartrip highlights that 30% of its transactions today are coming via mobile. Clearly there is room for improvement in online marketing in travel, with mobile lighting the way. United States, Florida, In our previous post we discussed about the evaluating hotel and hospitality management software, where the new Hotel Management software companies vying to increase their footprint around the hospitality market, since the market is in demand increase phase. With the calculation of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI) for any software for any buyers, we understood that a basic lower TCO and higher ROI are the defining criteria for the right software choice. Asia's leading travel executives from brands including Hyatt, Qunar, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Starwood, Google, Booking.com, Wego and more will be discussing these five current trends and more at 'Online Marketing, Social Media and Mobile in Travel, Hong Kong.

Step 2
Content Analysis & Storage

Hsyndicate puts all contents into perspective by adding regional relevance and by tagging contents in various areas of professional interest (categories). Once member contents are tagged and regionalized, Hsyndicate makes its contents available for distribution to 3rd parties.


Step 3
Content Syndication

Hsyndicate contents are distributed/syndicated to a global network of industry-specific channel partners which use all or parts of Hsyndicate contents. Channels include leading industry portals, hotel group portals, association websites, newsletters, blogs and social networks.


