Hsyndicate
With an exclusive focus on global hospitality and tourism, Hsyndicate.org (the Hospitality Syndicate) serves the industry as an online media-hub, providing electronic news syndication, content marketing and online advertising services for hundreds of organizations within the global hospitality vertical. Hsyndicate members represent the full spectrum of stakeholders in global hospitality.
ONE INDUSTRY
ONE NETWORK
Hsyndicate
How it works
Step 1
Content Aggregation
Hsyndicate's platform enables its users to feed their digital contents into Hsyndicate's central data repository. Contents include press releases, opinion articles, blogs, social media, job vacancies, webinars, events, photos, infographics, video and more. Use of the platform is available to members as well as one-off users.
Step 2
Content Analysis & Storage
Hsyndicate puts all contents into perspective by adding regional relevance and by tagging contents in various areas of professional interest (categories). Once member contents are tagged and regionalized, Hsyndicate makes its contents available for distribution to 3rd parties.
Step 3
Content Syndication
Hsyndicate contents are distributed/syndicated to a global network of industry-specific channel partners which use all or parts of Hsyndicate contents. Channels include leading industry portals, hotel group portals, association websites, newsletters, blogs and social networks.
Hsyndicate
ONE INDUSTRY
ONE NETWORK
Sign In
Create a new account
Enter your email address below. You will receive an email to activate your account.